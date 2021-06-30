Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

FBR withdraws condition of bank guarantee, pay order on temporary import

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 06:36 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
FBR

KARACHI: The tax authorities have withdrawn the condition of bank guarantee and pay order for importers availing of the facility of temporary importation of goods for subsequent exportation.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday issued SRO 847(I)/2021 to withdraw the condition of bank guarantee and pay order. This condition was imposed to prevent the misuse of the facility of temporary importation at exempted Customs duty and sales tax.
After the withdrawal of the condition, the importer will be required to submit an indemnity bond along with the post-dated cheque equivalent to the amount of the Customs duty and sales tax, otherwise leviable.

The government on June 12, 2009, announced to exempt the Customs duty and sales tax on temporary importation of goods for subsequent exportation.

Through an instant notification, the FBR also imposed a condition that exports against the temporary importation would be processed subject to profiling by the Risk Management System, and the relevant Customs officials would examine the goods to prevent any misuse of the facility.

It is also amended that immediately after re-export of goods, persons availing of the facility would provide evidence to the Customs authorities that goods had been re-exported within the stipulated time.

“On [the] production of such evidence or declaration, the indemnity bond and [the] post-dated cheque submitted at the time of import shall be released,” it added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
23 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...
Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors
55 mins ago
Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan offered tremendous investment...
President Alvi
60 mins ago
President Alvi calls for expanding Federal Insurance Ombudsman outreach

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for expanding the outreach of...
PSX
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks end fiscal year with a gain of 218 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended the fiscal year FY21 in the...
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed
4 hours ago
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the one megawatt Solar...
PSX
4 hours ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
2 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
13 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
16 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
23 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...