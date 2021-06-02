Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 2nd June 2021

Hina Masood

02nd Jun, 2021. 10:42 am
Double Click 160 x 600
GBP TO PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 219.66 PKR given below. (Updated on 2nd June 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 2nd June 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 217 220.00

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
USD TO AED
12 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 3rd June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
12 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 3rd June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
12 hours ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 3rd June

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.50 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
12 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 3rd June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR
12 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 3rd June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 219.11 PKR...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...