Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on Date, 7th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

07th Jun, 2021. 11:03 am
Double Click 160 x 600
GBP TO PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.00 PKR given below. (Updated on 7th June 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 7th June 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 217.1 220.10

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Rupee Weakens Against Dollar
3 hours ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 69 paisas against the dollar due to higher...
Honda Cars challenges Customs
4 hours ago
Honda Cars challenges Customs recovery notices worth Rs4.24 billion

KARACHI: Honda Cars challenges Customs recovery notices worth Rs4.24 billion before the...
Prize bond holders
5 hours ago
Prize bond holders redeem around Rs 80 billion

The prize bond holders of Rs25,000 denomination have so far encashed/redeemed around...
SPEL’s Karachi plant
5 hours ago
SPEL’s Karachi plant commences operations

KARACHI: The Karachi-based project of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited (SPEL’s Karachi plant)...
Dogecoin to PKR
7 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR on, 7th June 2021

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
USD TO AED
7 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 7th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UK dating apps
6 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
28 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
47 mins ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
52 mins ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...