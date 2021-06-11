Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th June 2021

12th Jun, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Price in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (12th, June 2021) is being sold for Rs. 95770 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 111700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold price for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 111700 Rs. 102391 Rs. 97738 Rs. 83775
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 95770 Rs. 87789 Rs. 83799 Rs. 71828
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9577 Rs. 8779 Rs. 8380 Rs. 7183
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 271503 Rs. 248876 Rs. 237565 Rs. 203627

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 111700

