Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 14 June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 04:00 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (14th, June 2021) is being sold for Rs. 95770 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 111700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi is the Main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold price for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 111700 Rs. 102391 Rs. 97738 Rs. 83775
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 95770 Rs. 87789 Rs. 83799 Rs. 71828
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9577 Rs. 8779 Rs. 8380 Rs. 7183
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 271503 Rs. 248876 Rs. 237565 Rs. 203627

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 111700

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
34 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 14 June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
44 mins ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 14th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (14th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 14 June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021
15 hours ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 13th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
USDT TO PKR
17 hours ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 13th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
BTC to INR
17 hours ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on,13th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
34 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 14 June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
44 mins ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 14th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (14th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 14 June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Prime Minister Imran Khan
5 hours ago
Murder of a Muslim family in Canada shocked people of Pakistan, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the murder of a Muslim...