Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 21st June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (20th, June 2021) is being sold for Rs.95850 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 111800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 111800

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 111800 Rs. 102483 Rs. 97825 Rs. 83850
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 95850 Rs. 87862 Rs. 83869 Rs. 71888
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9585 Rs. 8786 Rs. 8387 Rs. 7189
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 271730 Rs. 249084 Rs. 237764 Rs. 203798
