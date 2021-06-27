Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 04:06 am
Gold Price in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (28th, June 2021) is Rs. 90,200 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 105,200 per tola in Pakistan today.

However, Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2021

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 1 tola gold rate in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 105200

Gold Prices in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 105200 Rs. 96433 Rs. 92050 Rs. 78900
per 10 Gram Rs. 90200 Rs. 82683 Rs. 78925 Rs. 67650
per Gram Gold Rs. 9020 Rs. 8268 Rs. 7893 Rs. 6765
per Ounce Rs. 255700 Rs. 234390 Rs. 223738 Rs. 191775
