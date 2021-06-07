Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Price in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (8th, June 2021) is being sold for Rs. 96280 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold price for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 112300

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 112300 Rs. 102941 Rs. 98263 Rs. 84225
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 96280 Rs. 88256 Rs. 84245 Rs. 72210
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9628 Rs. 8826 Rs. 8425 Rs. 7221
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 272949 Rs. 250201 Rs. 238830 Rs. 204712

 

