Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (9th, June 2021) is being sold for Rs. 96280 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold price for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 112300