Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 11th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (11th, June 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 228.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 214.50.

Gold Rate In Dubai Today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 11th, June 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 204.75 AED 228.25 AED 214.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

