Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 18th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 05:00 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (18th, June 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 220.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.25.

Gold Rate In UAE Today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 18th, June 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 197.75 AED 220.50 AED 207.25

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
37 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
52 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 18th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (17th, June 2021) is being sold for...
Gold Price Today in Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 18th June 2021

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 214.69 for 24k per...
Equity Market
9 hours ago
Equity market slides in post-budget consolidation phase

KARACHI: The equity market slid to close in the negative zone on...
Tax practitioners term Rs5.829 trillion tax collection target a daunting task
9 hours ago
Tax practitioners term Rs5.829 trillion tax collection target a daunting task

KARACHI: Tax practitioners have termed the tax collection target of Rs5.829 trillion...
Foreign exchange reserves rise to $23.586 billion
9 hours ago
Foreign exchange reserves rise to $23.586 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country inched up $8...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
37 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
52 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 18th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (17th, June 2021) is being sold for...
Gold Price Today in Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 18th June 2021

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 214.69 for 24k per...
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired
5 hours ago
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired all The Time

Have you forgotten what it’s like to feel active and agile? Do...