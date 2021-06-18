Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 18th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (18th, June 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 220.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.25.

Gold Rate In UAE Today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 18th, June 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.