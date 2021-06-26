Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 27th June 2021

Muhammad Noman

27th Jun, 2021. 04:00 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (27th June, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 215.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 202.75.

Gold Rate In Dubai Today

Find the latest list of Gold Price in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 27th, June 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 193.50 AED 215.75 AED 202.75

Latest  Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

