Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 3rd June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 04:45 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, June 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 230.75 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 216.75.

Gold Rate In Dubai Todays (UAE)

Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 3rd, June 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 206.75 AED 230.75 AED 216.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

