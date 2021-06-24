Govt fast-paced development work in ex-Fata districts: Tarin

KARACHI: Industries played an important role in the development of an area, and the federal government has fast-paced the uplift work in the Federally-administered Tribal Areas (Fata) after its merger with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, a government official said on Thursday.

Chairing a special meeting with the delegation of the representatives of industries from the ex-Fata areas at the Finance Division, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to resolve all issues confronting industries in the ex-Fata districts.

He said after this meeting, he himself will hold more meetings with the representatives of the industries from ex-Fata on a regular basis till the resolution of all issues.

The federal minister directed all the departments concerned, including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad to hold follow up meetings with the representatives of the industries from ex-Fata districts to resolve all their issues and present a report during the next meeting.

The delegation thanked the federal finance minister for giving assurance to settle their issues.

Tarin also said that the present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to peace, progress and prosperity in ex-Fata districts. Peace and prosperity in ex-Fata districts is imperative for the rest of the country, he added.