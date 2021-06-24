Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Govt fast-paced development work in ex-Fata districts: Tarin

Web DeskWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 06:12 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Shaukat Tarin

KARACHI: Industries played an important role in the development of an area, and the federal government has fast-paced the uplift work in the Federally-administered Tribal Areas (Fata) after its merger with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, a government official said on Thursday.

Chairing a special meeting with the delegation of the representatives of industries from the ex-Fata areas at the Finance Division, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to resolve all issues confronting industries in the ex-Fata districts.

He said after this meeting, he himself will hold more meetings with the representatives of the industries from ex-Fata on a regular basis till the resolution of all issues.

The federal minister directed all the departments concerned, including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad to hold follow up meetings with the representatives of the industries from ex-Fata districts to resolve all their issues and present a report during the next meeting.

The delegation thanked the federal finance minister for giving assurance to settle their issues.

Tarin also said that the present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to peace, progress and prosperity in ex-Fata districts. Peace and prosperity in ex-Fata districts is imperative for the rest of the country, he added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX remains lacklustre
2 hours ago
PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of...
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
4 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
3 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
11 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
39 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
48 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...