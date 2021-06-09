How to Check 40000 Prize bond list Online?

Thursday: According to Prize bond Schedule 40000 Prize bond list 2021 were announced today at Muzaffarabad (Thursday).

The SBP has directed banks to stop selling old and unregistered Rs.40,000 Prize Bonds. According to State Bank, the bonds would be converted into Rs.40,000 Premium Prize Bonds and they can also be converted into saving certificates.

State bank do the balloting for the 40000 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 40000 Rs. prize bond of value 80,000,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 40000 prize bond of amount Rs. 30,000,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 40000 prize bond is given to 660 winners of amount Rs. 500,000/- each.

How to Check 40,000 Prize bond list ?