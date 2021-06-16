Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kuwait Gold Rates on, 17th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Gold Rate in Kuwait

KWD: Kuwait Gold Rates today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce US$ Dollar, and its converted prices in gold 24K per 10 gram and gold 22K per 10 gram.

Today Gold Price In Kuwait

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Kuwait. Check prices about today’s gold price in Kuwait, 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in kwd Kuwaiti Dinar currency.

Today Gold 24k per Gram is KWD 17.98 (Updated, on 17th June 2021)

Location Gram 24K Gram 22K Gram 21K
Kuwait 17.98 KWD 16.48 KWD 15.73 KWD
Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
17 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (17th, June 2021) is being sold...
third-party tax audit
8 hours ago
FPCCI proposes to assign third-party tax audit task to FTO

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
Citi Pharma
8 hours ago
Citi Pharma raises Rs2.32 billion in over-subscribed IPO

KARACHI: Citi Pharma has raised Rs2.32 billion in an over-subscribed book-building process...
PSX remains lacklustre
8 hours ago
PSX remains lacklustre ahead of FATF meeting next week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed lacklustre trading activity on Wednesday, as...
charges on interbank funds
10 hours ago
Banks allowed to collect service charges on interbank funds transfer

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday allowed banks to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
17 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (17th, June 2021) is being sold...
egypt us
4 hours ago
US initiates funding to help Egypt move to solar power

The United States is planning to increase backing to Egypt to help...
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Defeated Quetta Gladiators By 110 Runs

Multan Sultan defeated Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs in the 25th Match...