Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:23 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 29th June 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 484.00 PKR
5 KWD 2420 PKR
10 KWD 4840 PKR
25 KWD 12100 PKR
50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SAPM assures businessmen of gas supply resumption in 2 to 3 days
5 hours ago
SAPM assures businessmen of gas supply resumption in 2 to 3 days

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar...
KMC
5 hours ago
KMC allocates largest share of budget for health services

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs25.9...
Equity market likely to regain positive momentum next week on FATF hopes
5 hours ago
Equity market recovers slightly amid profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recovered slightly on Tuesday amid profit-taking...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
6 hours ago
FBR notifies rules for e-audit of income tax cases

KARACHI: The tax authorities on Tuesday provided legal cover to the electronic...
Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US
7 hours ago
Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Pakistan is set to receive 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine...
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
7 hours ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bajwa and eu
15 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
27 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
53 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...