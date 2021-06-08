Double Click 728 x 90
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 8th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

08th Jun, 2021. 11:06 am
Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 8th June 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 484.00 PKR
5 KWD 2420 PKR
10 KWD 4840 PKR
25 KWD 12100 PKR
50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.v

