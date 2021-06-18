KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 18th June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

<iframe style="width:120px;height:240px;" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" src="//ws-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/q?ServiceVersion=20070822&OneJS=1&Operation=GetAdHtml&MarketPlace=US&source=ac&ref=tf_til&ad_type=product_link&tracking_id=bolnews10-20&marketplace=amazon&region=US&placement=B086VRY8GZ&asins=B086VRY8GZ&linkId=9445670da7c5c48991b9e2c6d10bec22&show_border=false&link_opens_in_new_window=false&price_color=333333&title_color=0066c0&bg_color=ffffff">

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of KWD to PKR Exchange Rates (Updated 18th June 2021)

KWD PKR 1 KWD 484.00 PKR 5 KWD 2420 PKR 10 KWD 4840 PKR 25 KWD 12100 PKR 50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484 PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is 24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.