Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 28th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 11:34 am
Adsense 160 x 600
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 28th June 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 484.00 PKR
5 KWD 2420 PKR
10 KWD 4840 PKR
25 KWD 12100 PKR
50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months
1 hour ago
Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign companies have repatriated profits and dividends worth $1.5 billion...
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
2 hours ago
Pakistan stocks plunge over 600 points on selling pressure

KARACHI: Massive selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on...
LNG
3 hours ago
FPCCI demands withdrawal of taxes, duty on LNG sector

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
Prime Minister Imran Shares Happiness Over New Records Set By RDA
3 hours ago
PM urged to take notice of zero gas pressure to Karachi industries

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and its affiliated...
State Bank of Pakistan
4 hours ago
Banks and tax offices to observe extended working hours on June 30

KARACHI: .The central bank said to facilitate the collection of government receipts/duties/taxes,...
Zong leads telecom survey for quality service
4 hours ago
Zong leads telecom survey for quality service

KARACHI: Zong secured the top position in a survey for quality of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
2 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
4 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
6 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
35 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...