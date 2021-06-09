Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 10th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 03:00 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given below. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 10th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 155.31
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 155.75
Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Rs 40000 Prize Bond Result Complete List Today
1 hour ago
How to Check 40000 Prize bond list Online?

Thursday: According to Prize bond Schedule 40000 Prize bond list 2021 were...
Rs 40000 Prize Bond List 2021
1 hour ago
40,000 Prize bond Winner’s list announced today?

Muzaffarabad: According to Schedule 40000 Prize bond Winner's list 2021 was announced...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange rates on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (10th, June 2021) is being sold...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
8 hours ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
IT Ministry plans in-depth assessment of Pakistan’s startups, freelancing ecosystems
11 hours ago
IT Ministry plans in-depth assessment of Pakistan’s startups, freelancing ecosystems

KARACHI: Ignite, a Ministry of IT and Telecom project that funds startups...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rs 40000 Prize Bond Result Complete List Today
1 hour ago
How to Check 40000 Prize bond list Online?

Thursday: According to Prize bond Schedule 40000 Prize bond list 2021 were...
Rs 40000 Prize Bond List 2021
1 hour ago
40,000 Prize bond Winner’s list announced today?

Muzaffarabad: According to Schedule 40000 Prize bond Winner's list 2021 was announced...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange rates on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (10th, June 2021) is being sold...