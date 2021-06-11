Double Click 728 x 90
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 12th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given below. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 12th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 155.31
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 156.70
