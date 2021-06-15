Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 15th June 2021

Muhammad UsmanMultimedia Journalist

15th Jun, 2021. 06:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given below. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 15th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 155.31
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 155.75
Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Currency Rates in Pakistan
55 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 15th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15th June 2021, Check currency...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (15th, June 2021) is being sold...
The State Bank of Pakistan
14 hours ago
SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange...
Tax rate
14 hours ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...
Small and Medium Enterprises
14 hours ago
SMEs given option to opt out of audit

KARACHI: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be able to avail exemption...
Rupee depreciates against dollar
15 hours ago
Rupee depreciates against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 45 paisas against the US dollar on Monday...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
55 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 15th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15th June 2021, Check currency...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (15th, June 2021) is being sold...
monsoon rain
7 hours ago
PDMA calls for safety measures in view of Karachi monsoon season

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has asked the district administrations...
Saeed Ajmal: Ravichandran Ashwin Kept Away From Cricket For 6 Months To Save Him From Ban
7 hours ago
Saeed Ajmal: Ravichandran Ashwin Kept Away From Cricket For 6 Months To Save Him From Ban

Saeed Ajmal Former Pakistan spinner alleged that Ravichandran Ashwin was kept away...