Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given below. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.
US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.
Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 15th, 2021)
- USD to PKR (buying rate): 155.31
- USD to PKR (selling rate): 155.75
Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan. BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.