Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 20th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 04:45 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 20th 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 155.31
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 156.85
