Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 26th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 05:30 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 26th 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 155.31
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 157.60
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OGRA takes decision on request to increase gas prices
2 hours ago
Gas crisis: Textile exporters mull shifting businesses abroad

KARACHI: The textile exporters have constituted a committee tasked to identify countries...
mobile service restored
5 hours ago
Mobile phone users to pay at least 38% more for calls above 5 minutes

KARACHI: The government’s decision to impose an additional federal excise duty on...
b4u logo
5 hours ago
SECP disqualifies B4U Group sponsors for 5 years; Rs100 million fine imposed

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has disqualified the...
World Bank Ehsaas Cash Programme
5 hours ago
World Bank provides $442.4 million for social infrastructure uplift in rural Punjab

KARACHI: The World Bank has provided $442.40 million to Pakistan for the...
6 hours ago
FPCCI welcomes functioning of Customs Adjudication in Sukkur region

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
World SMEs Day: Unisame seeks govt push for sustainable growth
7 hours ago
World SMEs Day: Unisame seeks govt push for sustainable growth

KARACHI: Most of the countries around the world consider the Micro, Small...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

iraq militias
7 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
36 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [26 June 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...