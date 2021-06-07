Double Click 728 x 90
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given below. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 8th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 154.10
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.50
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
20 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Gold Price in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (8th, June 2021) is being sold...
PSX continues bullish trend
10 hours ago
PSX continues bullish trend; gains 90 points

KARACHI: PSX continues bullish trend for the second consecutive session on Monday,...
SBP extends Nadra’s verification
10 hours ago
SBP extends Nadra’s verification system deadline till December 31

SBP extends Nadra’s verification: The central bank has extended the last date...
