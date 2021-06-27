Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 27th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (27th, June 2021) is Rs. 90,200 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 105,200 per tola in Pakistan today.

However, Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Today Gold rates Karachi Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Gold Prices in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below: