Ogra issues 36 licences during July-March 2021

28th Jun, 2021. 02:55 pm
Ogra

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has issued around 36 licences during the nine months (July-March) 2021, aimed at promoting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector and ensuring provision of the environment-friendly fuel across the country, especially in the far-flung areas at controlled rates throughout the year.

The authority granted one licence for the construction of LPG production facility, nine for operation of LPG storage and filling plants, 20 for the construction of LPG storage and filling, besides five for the construction of LPG auto refueling stations and one for the operation of LPG auto refueling station, APP reported.

The LPG sector also attracted investment worth Rs17.08 billion due to the ease of doing-business plan introduced by the government.

“Ogra has made significant contributions in [the] national economic progress and created an environment for additional investments, which will not only result in the development of infrastructure in the LPG sector on a fast-track basis across the country but also provide jobs to hundreds of unemployed people,” the document said.

During the period under review, the country’s total LPG supply stood at 927,683 metric tonnes. Currently, as many as 11 LPG producers and 216 marketing companies are operating in the country, with more than 7,000 authorised distributors.
Around 769,589 tonnes of LPG was being consumed by domestic, commercial and industrial sectors on an annual basis.

During the last fiscal year, the domestic sector consumed 322,779 tonnes of LPG, and commercial and industrial consumers utilised 348,518 and 98,292 tonnes, respectively.

The all three-category consumers used 16,021 tonnes of LPG in Islamabad, 459,026 tonnes in Punjab, 81,286 tonnes in Sindh, 72,997 tonnes in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 22,564 tonnes in Balochistan, 43,468 tonnes in Northern Areas, 26,087 tonnes in erstwhile Federal-administered Tribal Areas, and 48,142 tonnes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has set the target of producing 753,051 tonnes of LPG through indigenous means and importing 317,263 tonnes during the current fiscal year. Around 76 per cent of the LPG consumed was met through local production, whereas the remaining was imported.

