Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan LNG Limited will receive one LNG cargo from Vitol Bahrain

Shahnawaz Akhter

09th Jun, 2021. 02:50 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pakistan LNG Limited will receive one LNG cargo from Vitol Bahrain

KARACHI: The suppliers gave a lukewarm response to the tender issued by the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), as only one supplier, Vitol Bahrain, made the offer for one cargo to be supplied in July 2021, a statement issued by the company said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Pakistan LNG Limited had invited bids for the supply of two LNG cargoes of 140,000 cubic meters each to be delivered on July 8 to 9, 2021, and July 12 to 13, 2021. The bids were opened on June 8.

However, just one supplier Vitol Bahrain participated in the bidding and offered to provide one LNG cargo for July 8 to 9 delivery window at the rate of $12.77/MMBtu.

In its last tender that opened on June 2, 2021, Pakistan LNG Limited had received the lowest offer of $10.293/MMBtu for the cargo to be delivered on July 28 to 29, 2021 by BP Singapore. The highest offer was $11.98/MMBtu for August 27 to 28, 2021 delivery by Trafigura.

Earlier this year, the LNG price had jumped to the highest level, and even suppliers refused to deliver the committed volumes. However, a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has now hit the entire world and restrictions have badly affected the LNG demand.

According to S&P Global, LNG prices hit double-digit levels for summer procurement, as China recovery drives energy price surge, but regional uncertainties remain.

Since April this year, the LNG importers sought open tender in fixed dollar rate instead of the historic pattern of inviting bids in Brent Crude slope as defined in the percentage of oil price.

Except for a few emergency tenders a couple of months ago, PLL had always sought bids as a percentage of Brent Crude price and with longer terms for bidding, bid evaluation, award of contract, and holding bidders for a longer period.

This resulted in various forms of limitations and higher bid prices, as suppliers had to hold on to their ships and LNG. This was unlike the private spot players who could make final decisions on short notice.
Economists have been expecting this post-Covid rebound, and the bullish factors supporting energy prices have come together rapidly, including the so-called great demand rotation, as consumers return less permanent damage to discretionary spending than expected and fiscal policies that helped businesses pull through.

However, despite the accelerated recovery, the pandemic-hit supply chains have not fully recovered; factories are still struggling to restore shipments of raw materials, oil and gas projects are still struggling to bring in technicians and engineers for repairs on time, and capital spending has not fully normalized all of which are exacerbating the price squeeze and commodity price inflation.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports
17 mins ago
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports

KARACHI: Trade body seeks on Wednesday proposed the government slash the withholding...
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks
19 mins ago
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks in 11 months

KARACHI: The government borrowed 16 per cent more from the commercial banks...
Petroleum products sales tax lowered
4 hours ago
Federal Govt. Notifies lowering sales tax on petroleum products

The Federal government has on Wednesday (today) announced to lower sales tax...
BNB TO PKR
4 hours ago
BNB TO PKR: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupees, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BNB to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate...
USD TO AED
5 hours ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 9th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
5 hours ago
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 9th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Azam Khan Swati Ghotki Train Accident
51 seconds ago
Ghotki Train Accident: Heirs of the deceased will be provided compensation of Rs1.5million, Swati

Federal Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has on Wednesday said that he...
Daren Sammy PSL
8 mins ago
Does Daren Sammy understand Punjabi language?

Daren Sammy, coach of Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi, and former...
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports
17 mins ago
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports

KARACHI: Trade body seeks on Wednesday proposed the government slash the withholding...
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks
19 mins ago
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks in 11 months

KARACHI: The government borrowed 16 per cent more from the commercial banks...