Pakistan plans cultivation of 220 million acres of land

30th Jun, 2021. 03:58 pm
cultivation

ISLAMABAD: The government plans to bring into cultivation all the land where human being or a plant can survive across the country under its Agriculture Transformation Plan, a government official said on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen on the Agriculture Transformation Plan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said: “We have 220 million acres of land and of that only 55 million is cultivated. We will bring into cultivation all the cultivable land.”

“[The] prime minister’s target is that besides mountain, where snow falls and human being cannot survive, we will bring into cultivation all the land where human being or a plant can survive,” he said.
The government would not leave any land unattended and all this would be utilised for agriculture, food production and forests, the special adviser said, adding that under the plan, the government would also save every drop of water and, in this regard, major works were being carried out to conserve water.

The SAPM said seven big dams and 735 small dams were constructed in Balochistan to harvest rainwater. The government was also focused on developing livestock and promoting pure milk production, not only for local consumption but also for export purposes, he added.

The milk sector has around $25 billion export potential, which would be exploited for earning foreign exchange, he said, adding that the government would soon introduce a programme to ensure that no milk enters big cities without proper testing to maintain hygienic quality.

