Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Web DeskWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 06:18 pm
Pakistan is set to receive 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in her weekly briefing.

The shipment is part of President Joe Biden’s commitment to play a leading role in curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the US president had announced his plans to allocate 75 per cent of unused Covid-19 vaccines through the UN-backed Covax global vaccine sharing programme.

White House unveiled the allocation for sharing the first 25 million doses with the world.

Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, White House says about 19 million will go to Covax, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia, and 5 million for Africa.

The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging Covax effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

