President Alvi calls for expanding Federal Insurance Ombudsman outreach

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for expanding the outreach of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to remote areas of the country for the provision of relief to the maximum number of policyholders against the maladministration of the insurance companies.

Inaugurating the FIO’s Regional Office in Quetta at a virtual ceremony, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday, the president that FIO played a significant role in providing free-of-charge and prompt justice to the complainants against the injustices done to them and emphasised the need for creating awareness through media about the services being provided by the institution for the relief of the complainants.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel highlighted the achievements of his organisation by providing economic relief, amounting to Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policyholders during 2020/21, compared with Rs740 million in 2019.

He said the number of resolved complaints had also significantly increased. Jameel apprised President Alvi that 2,427 complaints had been processed, while 2,183 had been disposed of during 2020.

Appreciating the FIO performance, the president underscored the need for further intensifying the efforts by the Ombudsman to provide maximum relief to the aggrieved policyholders against the malpractices of the insurance companies.

He assured the Federal Insurance Ombudsman of his full support and cooperation in the performance of his duties.