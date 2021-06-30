Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

President Alvi calls for expanding Federal Insurance Ombudsman outreach

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 08:25 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for expanding the outreach of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to remote areas of the country for the provision of relief to the maximum number of policyholders against the maladministration of the insurance companies.

Inaugurating the FIO’s Regional Office in Quetta at a virtual ceremony, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday, the president that FIO played a significant role in providing free-of-charge and prompt justice to the complainants against the injustices done to them and emphasised the need for creating awareness through media about the services being provided by the institution for the relief of the complainants.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel highlighted the achievements of his organisation by providing economic relief, amounting to Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policyholders during 2020/21, compared with Rs740 million in 2019.

He said the number of resolved complaints had also significantly increased. Jameel apprised President Alvi that 2,427 complaints had been processed, while 2,183 had been disposed of during 2020.

Appreciating the FIO performance, the president underscored the need for further intensifying the efforts by the Ombudsman to provide maximum relief to the aggrieved policyholders against the malpractices of the insurance companies.

He assured the Federal Insurance Ombudsman of his full support and cooperation in the performance of his duties.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
23 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...
Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors
55 mins ago
Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan offered tremendous investment...
PSX
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks end fiscal year with a gain of 218 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended the fiscal year FY21 in the...
FBR
3 hours ago
FBR withdraws condition of bank guarantee, pay order on temporary import

KARACHI: The tax authorities have withdrawn the condition of bank guarantee and...
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed
4 hours ago
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the one megawatt Solar...
PSX
4 hours ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
2 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
13 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
16 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
23 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...