PSX: 100 Index Hits Four-Year, Two-Month High

The 100 Index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hit a four-year, two-month high of 48,125 points, with 39 crore shares worth Rs 9.67 billion traded so far.

Yesterday, after four and a half years, the 100 index had crossed the level of 48,000, during which the 100 index on the stock exchange increased by 258 points, after which the 100 index closed at 48191.

1.39 billion shares were traded in the stock market worth Rs. 30.48 billion while the market capitalization increased by Rs. 48 billion to Rs. 8316 billion.

It may be recalled that the Pakistan Stock Exchange had set new records in the trading of shares last week. The stock market had a turnover of Rs 137 billion during the week, a record turnover of 1.56 billion shares on Wednesday and 2.20 billion shares on Thursday. Market capitalization increased by Rs 169 billion to Rs 8,131 billion.