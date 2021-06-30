Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 09:02 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PSX

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed at the equity market during FY21, aided by a stark turnaround in the economy post-initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total transactions included seven new listings, The Organic Meat Company, TPL Trakker Limited, Agha Steel Industries Limited, Panther Tyres Limited, Service Global Footwear Limited, Citi Pharma Limited and Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Limited, and one preference share issuance (Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited).

The companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) managed to raise equity worth Rs20 billion in FY21, highest-ever capital raising. This also marks the highest number of capital raising transactions (IPO’s and preference share issuances) in 14 years (last high was 12 transactions in FY07).

The liquidity flush in the market, with order book for all IPOs generated a demand of Rs44 billion against Rs20 billion raised, translating to a 2.2x oversubscription for new listings at the index.

Besides, a debt IPO was also executed during FY21. Bank Alfalah Limited issued a Term Finance Certificate (TFC) to raise up to Rs11 billion.

Overall, the benchmark KSE-100 posted a 38 per cent return (43.5 per cent in dollar terms) in FY21, compared with a meager 1.5 per cent in FY20.

The index closed at 47,356 points, gaining a massive 12,934 points during the fiscal year as against a slight gain of 520 points in FY20. Similarly, the average traded volumes in FY21 stood at 528 million shares, compared with 196 million shares traded in FY20.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors
55 mins ago
Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan offered tremendous investment...
President Alvi
60 mins ago
President Alvi calls for expanding Federal Insurance Ombudsman outreach

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for expanding the outreach of...
PSX
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks end fiscal year with a gain of 218 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended the fiscal year FY21 in the...
FBR
3 hours ago
FBR withdraws condition of bank guarantee, pay order on temporary import

KARACHI: The tax authorities have withdrawn the condition of bank guarantee and...
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed
4 hours ago
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the one megawatt Solar...
PSX
4 hours ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
3 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
13 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France Arrested
26 mins ago
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France, Arrested

The spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of...