Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

Javed MirzaWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 07:49 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PSX remains lacklustre

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of the rollover week, as Morgan Stanley Capital’s announcement regarding reclassification of Pakistan to Frontiers Markets was taken negatively by the market, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the stocks closed lower on uncertainty over FATF decision on Pakistan action plan and exit from the grey list and the MSCI consultation over downgrading to the Frontier Markets status by September 7, this year.

“Institutional support remained on [the] higher global crude oil prices and the rupee stability. However, [the] impact of Senate approval for 10 per cent surcharge on [the] industrial power tariff and reports of $632 million current account deficit in May 2021 played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares index shed 0.75 per cent, or 359.18 points, to close at 47,603.36 points. The KSE-30 shares index shed 0.96 per cent, or 184.92 points, to close at 19,113.68 points.

As many as 402 scrips were active, of which 155 advanced, 229 declined and 18 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 761.42 million shares, compared with the turnover of 638.84 million shares in the last trading session.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the market largely remained under pressure during the day.

“This pressure in [the] market can be attributed to [the] news that MSCI may reclassify Pakistan from [the] Emerging Markets (EM) to Frontier Markets (FM), as [the] MSCI EM constituents Lucky Cement (LUCK), Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and MCB Bank lost value to weigh down the index by 124 points.”

The steel sector also remained under pressure, as the plants announced closures to retaliate against the government’s decision to incentivise manufacturers in the erstwhile Federally-administered Tribal Areas.

Going forward, analysts expect the market to react in line with the upcoming FATF announcement.

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Pak Services, up Rs58.14 to close at Rs900/share; and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs55 to close at Rs5,815/share.

The companies, which reflected the most losses included Sapphire Textile, down Rs37.5 to close at Rs872.5/share; and Abbott Laboratories, down Rs27.56 to end at Rs725.44/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 142.17 million shares, as the scrip gained 90 paisas to close at Rs3.95/share; followed by Byco Petroleum with a turnover of 53.80 million shares. It shed 35 paisas to close at Rs12.15/share without any change. Pace Pakistan was the third with a turnover of 45.15 million shares. It gained 11 paisas to finish at Rs6.96.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
4 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 25th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25th June 2021, Check currency...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
3 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
12 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
40 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
49 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...