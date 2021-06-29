PTCL, Huawei sign contracts for Optical Transport Network transformation

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed strategic contracts with Huawei Technologies Pakistan for the transformation of its IP Edge and Optical Transport Network, a statement said on Tuesday.

Nadeem Khan, acting chief executive officer and group chief financial officer of PTCL and Ufone, and Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the contract during a ceremony held at the PTCL headquarters, Islamabad, it added.

Jafar Khalid, GCTIO (Development), PTCL and Ufone, Ahmed Bilal Masud, deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan, also attended the ceremony, along with senior management from both organisations.

Aimed at meeting the exponential growth in traffic, this transformation involves modernisation of the existing intercity and long-haul network, with a state-of-the-art OTN network.

Combined with the existing optical transport network backbone, the PTCL long-haul capacity will become multiple terabits/seconds, capable of delivering better services across the country, the statement said.

Further, the PTCL, in-line with its vision to revolutionise widespread availability of IP connectivity in Pakistan, will deploy a unified IP Edge network, spreading across more than 130 sites, for providing next generation IP services.

This upgradation, along with the PTCL’s recently modernised multi-service core and internet gateway network, will enable provisioning of high-speed and reliable ICT services across corporate, carrier and consumer segments, supporting future customer-end demands of 100-400 gigabit/second scalability, it added.

Khan said: “PTCL continues to transform its network with scalable architecture and futuristic technologies, to meet [the] growing bandwidth demand from our subscribers, corporate and carrier customers. We are glad to partner with [the] Huawei on this strategic initiative that will go a long way in enabling the widespread availability of quality ICT services across Pakistan.”

Meng said: “We greatly value our long-term relationship with [the] PTCL Group, and continue to support its vision for technological evolution. The PTCL is playing a leading role in enhancing customer experience through innovation, and definitely this network transformation will empower and exceed customer expectations in [the] times to come.”