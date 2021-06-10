Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 10th June 2021

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today. This Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee rates allows you to compare the live inter-bank currency rate with competitive travel money exchange rates

Qatari Riyal To PKR Today

Check the updated list of Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupee On 10th June 2021.QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, on 10th June 2021

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING Today QAR To PKR 39.5 40.10

Latest Qatari Riyal to PKR (Pakistan Rupees) rates. BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.