Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee gains 6.25% against dollar in 2020/2021

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 05:06 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Rupee

KARACHI: The rupee made a gain of 6.25 per cent against the dollar during fiscal year 2020/2021 when compared with preceding year.

The exchange rate ended at Rs157.54 to the dollar on Wednesday to close the fiscal year 2020/2021. The exchange rate was at Rs168.05 on June 30, 2020.

The gain in rupee value may be attributed to higher inflows of workers remittances, growth in export receipts and continued current account surplus during the first eleven months (July-May) 2020/2021.

The Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020/2021 pointed out that on account of increased foreign exchange reserves, supported by remittances, exports and financial support from International Financial Institutions, the Pakistani Rupee started to appreciate.

“The introduction of a market-based exchange rate regime also helped to stabilise the rupee and the exchange rate reached Rs153.5 per dollar by the end of April 2021, effectively appreciating by 9.5 per cent over end-June 2020.”

The rupee on Wednesday gained 20 paisas against the dollar owing to sufficient supply of the foreign currency in the market.

Currency dealers said that the market witnessed inflows of remittances as Pakistanis living abroad were sending money to their loved ones on account of Hajj and Eid ul Adha.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
11 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
14 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR open market on, 30th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
PSX
18 mins ago
PSX may allow brokers to expand sales, marketing outreach

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to allow securities brokers...
Kamran Kamal
34 mins ago
Kamran Kamal appointed Hubco CEO

KARACHI: The Hub Power Company (Hubco) has appointed Kamran Kamal as its...
Cement sales
47 mins ago
Cement sales in June may rise 34% MoM to 5.1 million tonnes

KARACHI: The total cement sales of the country in June 2021 is...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
11 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
14 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR open market on, 30th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
PSX
18 mins ago
PSX may allow brokers to expand sales, marketing outreach

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to allow securities brokers...