Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee plunges to four-month low against dollar

Web DeskWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 07:27 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Rupee falls

KARACHI: The rupee touched the four months low of Rs158.19 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the demand for the foreign currency remained high for import and corporate payments, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs157.51 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday. The rupee was at Rs158.10 against the US dollar on February 21, 2021 and Rs168.05 on June 30, 2020.

Also readLatest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd June 2021

The currency dealers said the local unit remained under pressure due to the year-end demand for import and corporate payments. The foreign companies operating in Pakistan usually purchase dollars to repatriate their profits and dividends by the quarter- and year-end.
The rupee also came under pressure, as the government had eased coronavirus-related restrictions and escalation in the international oil prices. The import bill for May 2021 registered a phenomenal increase of 86 per cent to reach $5.31 billion, compared with $2.85 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year.

Banking experts said the dollar demand would remain high by the end of this month.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

petroluem
4 mins ago
PPL makes maiden offer for raw gas sale to third party

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a maiden offer to...
State Bank of Pakistan
20 mins ago
Unisame hails SBP’s proposal to facilitate exporters through digitization

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has welcomed the...
SME
28 mins ago
SMEs key to sustainable economic growth: ITC

KARACHI: To ensure sustainable economic development, it is essential to support and...
Rs48.51 billion tax exemption
3 hours ago
BOL Exclusive: FBR grants Rs48.51 billion tax exemption to central bank

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted tax exemption worth...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (22nd, June 2021) is Rs.95850 per...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan for, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

petroluem
4 mins ago
PPL makes maiden offer for raw gas sale to third party

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a maiden offer to...
Equity market
7 mins ago
Equity market continues bearish trend on rising oil prices

KARACHI: The equity market continued to witness bearish trend on Tuesday owing...
State Bank of Pakistan
20 mins ago
Unisame hails SBP’s proposal to facilitate exporters through digitization

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has welcomed the...
SME
28 mins ago
SMEs key to sustainable economic growth: ITC

KARACHI: To ensure sustainable economic development, it is essential to support and...