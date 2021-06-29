Double Click 728 x 90
Rupee recovers 48 paisas against dollar

29th Jun, 2021. 05:07 pm
rupee

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, owing to inflows of foreign receipts, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs157.74 against the greenback, compared with the previous day’s closing of Rs158.22 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said the market witnessed sufficient supply of the dollars during the day that helped meet the demand for import and corporate payments.

On Monday, the rupee fell 60 paisas against the dollar, as the market opened after two weekly holidays. However, it recovered on inflows of export receipts and workers remittances.

The dealers said by the end of the fiscal year, the demand for import and corporate payments are usually on the higher side.

The exchange rate was at Rs168.05 against the dollar by the end of the last fiscal year on June 30, 2020.

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
2 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
44 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
53 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
56 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
59 mins ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
inflation
2 hours ago
Double-digit headline inflation expected for June

KARACHI: The headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) may...
