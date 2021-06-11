Russia Lifts Ban On Pakistani Rice Imports

Russia has allowed the import of rice from 4 Pakistani enterprises from Friday (today) on the basis of guidelines.

The decision was taken on the basis of the implementation of measures proposed by the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) of the Quarantine Division of the Ministry of Food Security.

At the Pakistani embassy in Russia, Commerce Minister Nasir Hameed raised the issue with the host country and followed up with Russian officials.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Food Security, Deputy Director Technical Quarantine of DPP Sohail Shehzad had been in talks with Russia since last year to lift the ban on imports of Pakistani rice.

The department provided Russia with all necessary technical information, including monitoring and control of pests in rice companies and production areas, and guaranteeing a Pakistan plant quarantine system.

Initially, four rice companies have been approved by Russia’s NPPO for importing rice from Pakistan, two from Karachi, one from Lahore and one from Chiniot.

Permission for other rice companies is linked to the virtual authentication of the DPP’s plant quarantine division.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce has approved the registration of 10 Pakistani products in Geographical Indication (GI).

For registration with GI, Chaunsa and Sindhri mangoes, Kinnow, Hunza Ruby, Swat Emerald, Kashmiri Tourmaline, Skardu Topaz and Aquamarine, Peridot Stone and Peridot Valley are included.

After registration with GI, Pakistani products will be able to be offered for trade in the global market, which will help promote national and international trade.

‘Made in Pakistan’ products will be strengthened in the international market.

Under the GI Act, Hunza’s Apricot, Charsadda’s (Peshawari) Chappal, Multani Halwa, Hala’s Ajrak, Kasuri Methi, Dir Knives, Swat’s Wild Mushrooms, Nili-Ravi buffalo, Chaman’s Grapes, Dera Ismail Khan’s Palm, Turbat and Khairpur and Pashmina shawls will be protected.

The registration period of any authorized user of GI will be 10 years from the date of submission of the application for registration.

This privilege of using GI will be extended for another 10 years.

GI is an intellectual property right that is assigned to a person for a specific period of time.

WTO member states are required to protect GIs under Articles 22-24 of the Trade Agreement on Property Rights.

In addition, Pakistan is close to achieving significant success in the global salt trade as the local mountain salt ‘Khewra’ is about to be registered with the international trade bodies.

After this move, Indian traders will not be able to sell Pakistani mountain salt Khewra as ‘Himalayan Pink Salt’.

The PMDC has finalized all the legal requirements for registration with the GI, managed and controlled by the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan).