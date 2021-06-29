SAPM assures businessmen of gas supply resumption in 2 to 3 days

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has assured the business community of gas supply restoration in the next few days, as a major shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has arrived in the country.

During his visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday, Gauhar said that the current gas crisis is temporary and he is anticipating a major improvement in the coming two to three days, as a major shipment of LNG has arrived and will be transmitted and distributed through the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system within a few days.

The special assistant also said the repair and maintenance works of the gas fields were mandatory and unavoidable; and, the government is fully aware of the enormous challenges being faced by the industry and intends to take every possible measure to ease the crisis as early as possible.

He agreed to the recommendation of FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo that there should be a representative of the FPCCI in SSGC so that the concerns and issues of the industrialists are better understood.

Maggo demanded immediate resumption of gas supply to Karachi’s industry on behalf of the entire business, industrial, and trade community.

The entire industry is united under the FPCCI umbrella and the industry has suffered unbearable losses due to the closure of gas supply to all the industrial areas of Karachi, he said, adding that the government must realise that the exports of the country would also be badly hit.

The top leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and all town associations put forward a unanimous charter of demands pertaining to the gas crisis in the country.

Zubair Motiwala, chairman of the Businessmen Group, expressed shock that despite paying up to 40 per cent more than the international competitors the businessmen are not getting enough gas supply.

The current scenario of gas shortage in Karachi warrants that the government should initiate an investigation, he said, and requested for a foolproof plan of gas supply for the coming winter.

Motiwala emphasised that the government should look at exports and tax collection numbers of Karachi; and, give due preference to the city, accordingly. Karachi is only getting 380mmcf gas and it is approximately 18 per cent of the total gas supply, he added.

KCCI President Shariq Vohra said that the businessmen are discussing their problems with the special assistant to the prime minister because they have high hopes that he will apprise the prime minister on the situation.

FPCCI Vice President Adeel Siddiqui said that there is an unimaginable catastrophe in Karachi and Interior Sindh due to a widespread gas shortage and the economic activities have come to a halt.

Rehan Chawla from the Towel Association said that the export orders are bound to get delayed due to the current disruption in gas supply and the government should provide a relief package to the sector.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) Chairman Saleem-uz-Zaman said that it would not be an overstatement to say that Karachi’s industry is on the verge of collapse and the negligence on the part of the government makes them suffer again and again.

Jawaid Bilwani of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) said that top 90 per cent of the exporters are suffering the most in the current crisis and the importers would be skeptical whether Pakistani exporters can deliver their orders on time or not.

Site Association of Industry (SAI) Chairman Abdul Hadi said that it has been two weeks that the industries in the Site area are suffering due to very low or no gas pressure.