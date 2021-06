Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 11th June). BOL News updates daily Open market foreign currency exchange rates.

Today SAR TO PKR Open Market

Check today’s list of 1 Riyal To PKR exchange rate (Updated, 11th June 2021).

Date Symbol Buying Selling 11-6-2021 SAR 41.00 PKR 41.78 PKR

What is the rate of Riyal to PKR today?

Riyal to PKR buying rate is Rs 40 & Selling Rate is Rs 41.78 on 11th June 2021.