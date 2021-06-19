Site industries come to a halt as SSGC suspends gas supply

Double Click 728 x 90
19th Jun, 2021. 05:54 pm
SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has suspended the supply of gas to the industries, as a result the gas crisis has intensified and the production activities have come to a standstill, a statement issued by the Site Association of Industry (SAI) said on Saturday.

SAI President Abdul Hadi expressed concerns over the suspension of gas supply and said that several industries were shut down. He demanded restoration of gas supply to the industries at the required pressure so that the production activities can be resumed.

Hadi appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar to take notice of the non-supply of gas, adding that the industries of the Site Area have been facing gas shortage for a week and now the supply has been suspended.

Also readRupee may come under pressure on foreign payments

“The non-supply of gas is affecting the production activities, which led to the closure of several industries. Gas pressure is constantly zero and despite repeated complaints to the SSGC, the gas pressure has not been improved. On the contrary, SSGC has taken the position that it may take another 2 to 3 days to improve the gas pressure, which is an alarm for the fulfilment of export orders,” he said.

The SAI chief questioned the utility company officials that if there is such a situation of gas supply in summer, then what will happen to the gas crisis in winter?

Hadi requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar to issue directives to SSGC to restore gas at required pressure to the industries located in Site Area, otherwise timely delivery of export orders will not be possible. He warned that the Sui Southern Gas Company would be held responsible for any cancellation of export orders.

