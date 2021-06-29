Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

UAE Dirham to INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:12 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
UAE Dirham to INR

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.20 INR.

Today UAE Dirham To INR (India Rupee)

Here is an updated list of UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee Exchange Rate. (Updated 29th June 2021)

29th June 2021 AED TO INR 20.20

UAE Dirham to INR (AED to INR) – UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates. Get the latest updates on all foreign currency exchanges.

 

Q: What is the AED worth against the INR?

A: One INR is worth 20.20 AED today

Q: What is 50 AED in INR?

A: 50 INR buys 1,010.47  AED at interbank exchange rates.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
2 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
44 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
53 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
56 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
59 mins ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
rupee
1 hour ago
Rupee recovers 48 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, owing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
2 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
44 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
53 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
56 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...