UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 9th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 04:50 am
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (9th, June 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham to PKR exchange Price

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 42.39 respectively. (Updated, 9th June 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
9-6-2021 AED 42 PKR 42.39 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Read More

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia
4 hours ago
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 9th June 2021

SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 228.18 for 24k per...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
4 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR open market, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 9th...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 9th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 9th June 2021, Find currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
5 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today dollar rate in Pakistan on, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold Price in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (9th, June 2021) is being sold...
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
10 hours ago
People with mental disorders can now have bank accounts

KARACHI: The central bank has allowed people with mental disorders to open...
