UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 29th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 05:30 am
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (29th June 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 43.06 respectively. (Updated, 29th June 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
29-6-2021 AED 42 PKR 43.06 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

