UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 29th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 05:30 am
today gold rates in dubai

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (29th June, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 215.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 202.75.

Today Gold Rates in Dubai

Check the latest list of Gold Price in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 29th, June 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 193.50 AED 215.75 AED 202.75

Latest Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

