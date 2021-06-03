Double Click 728 x 90
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today for, 4 June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 04:20 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All dollar rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

US Dollar Rate In Pakistan Open Market

USD to PKR: Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 4, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.65
