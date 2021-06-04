Double Click 728 x 90
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 4th June 2021

Hina Masood

04th Jun, 2021. 10:29 am
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 4th June 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.67 AED
5 USD 18.36 AED
10 USD 36.73 AED
25 USD 91.82 AED
50 USD 183.64 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.67 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.64 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

